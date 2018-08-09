Man fires shots at police officer's home

HOUSTON - Rebecca Flores said it didn’t sound like a gunshot at first.

She was standing at her kitchen window preparing to serve dinner to her husband at about 6:30 p.m. Thursday when they both heard the noise.

“I heard a loud bang,” she said.

Flores and her husband, a Houston police officer, went outside to investigate, and found a large-caliber bullet hole in her truck, which was parked in their driveway.

"I noticed the back portion was smashed in and thought maybe someone ran up and smashed the back of my window," Rebecca said. "I went to the front of the truck and saw a small hole."

The bullet traveled through the garage door, ricocheted, and landed on the garage floor.

Their home security camera recorded it. The video shows a man in a red shirt driving a blue over gray, four-door Ford truck, slowing down to fire one shot through his passenger window. The camera couldn’t read his license plate.

It damaged her truck’s windshield, dashboard and rear window.

“It did cross my husband’s mind someone may be targeting him,” she said.

Flores said neither she nor her husband have any idea who would want to harm them. The couple was displaced by Hurricane Harvey for eight months, and only got back into their house in April.

On Wednesday, Flores was standing only about 20 feet from where the bullet tore through the garage door.

“Makes me feel very uneasy. This is your home and you want to feel safe in your home,” she said.

A police officer was stationed outside the house last night to keep watch. Friday morning, Rebecca Flores flooded social media with pictures of the suspect’s truck, hoping someone will recognize it.

“I want to catch this guy, I want to catch this person that is responsible for this to make sure he doesn’t do it to anything else. And if he is targeting police officers, we want him to know, 'We’re on to you and we’re going to find you,'” she said.

Houston Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

