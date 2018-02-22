Man extradited from Mexico to face charges in 2015 deaths of 2 Baytown teens

HOUSTON - A man suspected in the deaths of two area teens in March 2015 was extradited to the U.S. from Mexico Wednesday.

Brandon Alejandro Flores, 23, of Dayton, was taken into custody at George Bush Intercontinental Airport.

Flores was arrested on two counts of capital murder in the deaths of Alejandro Chavez, 18, of Baytown and Jarvis Morgan, 17, of Baytown.

"I think of my son in every heartbeat that I have," Chavez's mother, Mariana Castillo, said. "He was just a real lovable kid."

Chavez and Morgan were reported missing in February 2015, and their bodies were found by local law enforcement officers in Double Bayou in southern Chambers County.

Both teens had been shot and their bodies weighted before they were dumped off of a bridge, according to authorities.

"What they did was really evil," said Castillo. "God's power was stronger than evil. They killed him -- dumped him in water. Two weeks. But God was even greater because He gave us back our son."

Castillo said Alejandro was the oldest of her four children. They always think of him, especially when they're all together at the dinner table.

"We talked about all the jokes we all used to do, especially during cooking time," said Castillo. "We talk and we laugh just remembering him."

Authorities named three suspects in the deaths: Jose Juan Chavez, 20, Valentin Jose Lazo, 31, both of Baytown, and Flores. Chavez and Lazo are awaiting trial in the Chambers County Jail.

"I've waited for that moment for [Flores] to be here. He's here now, so all we're waiting for is for that time to come which is all the trials. But I'm glad he's here," said Castillo.

Castillo said the day after her son went missing, she called a number associated with her son's phone. She said Flores picked up explaining that he was Alejandro's friend.

"He kept saying, 'I'm sorry. I'm sorry.' I didn't know what he meant until now," said Castillo.

Castillo said he then called again later in the day, again apologizing and then asked her for a ride somewhere. She never gave him the ride and was confused.

After police listed him as a suspect, she said the odd behavior made more sense.

Castillo said the fight isn't over.

"Him being here ... there's no justice yet. This is not even the beginning of what's coming ahead," Castillo said.

A news release from the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office says an “exhaustive effort” by the U.S. Marshals Service led to Flores’ capture. The details of his arrest by Mexican authorities have not been released.

