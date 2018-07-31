Man dies after shooting at southwest Houston apartment complex

Several Houston police cruisers are parked at a southwest Houston apartment complex after a fatal shooting July 30, 2018.

HOUSTON - A man died Monday after being shot at a southwest Houston apartment complex.

The shooting was reported about 10 p.m. at the Waterfall Park Apartments at 7502 Corporate Drive.

Houston police said officers found a man shot in the head, and he later died at a hospital.

Police said they are not sure what led to the shooting, but another person told officers at the scene that they had been robbed at the apartment complex a few minutes after the shooting.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

