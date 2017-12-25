Man dies after being shot in neck during northeast Harris County fight

Investigators look over the scene of a homicide at a home in northeast Harris County, Texas, on Dec. 24, 2017.

HOUSTON - A man died Christmas Eve after he was shot in the neck during a fight outside a northeast Harris County home.

The shooting was reported about 8:45 p.m. Sunday at 5939 Lauder Road.

Harris County deputies said that a couple went to a home where they used to live and got into a fight with some relatives who still live at the home.

Investigators said that during the fight, Willie Steadman got his gun and fired at the group that was fighting. Antoine Adams was shot in the neck, and a woman was shot in the leg, investigators said.

Deputies said Adams was taken to LBJ Hospital, where he died. The woman was listed in stable condition, deputies said.

Steadman was charged with murder.

Copyright 2017 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.