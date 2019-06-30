Man chases down teen burglars, gets into shootout in Katy, deputies say

HOUSTON - Investigators with the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office said three people ages 18, 16 and 15 were breaking into several cars in a neighborhood near Bent Grass Court.

Investigators said a man living in the neighborhood noticed the suspects were trying to break into his car. He tried to confront them, but they took off. The man then got into his car and started following them while he was on the phone with 911.

The man then told 911 dispatchers that he lost the suspects. Then a few minutes later, the man turned into Bush Park, where the suspects spotted him and began firing at him. The man fired back hitting the 15-year-old in the leg.

The suspects' car was then spotted by law enforcement, who chased them to Mason and Highlands Knolls drives.

Even though the suspects were eventually caught, investigators said it's never a good idea to chase down armed criminals.

"You don't what the end product is going to be. If they are armed and shooting back, what's your luck? Today, he is lucky. What's tomorrow going to hold? Never chase them," said detective David Williams, with the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office.

