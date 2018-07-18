Man charged with murder in case of missing woman appears in court

The man charged with murder in a missing woman's death appeared before a judge Wednesday.

The judge read conditions, including that Alex Haggerty have no contact with Brittany Burfield's family.

Haggerty was held in jail with no bond.

He was taken into custody after evidence possibly connected to the disappearance of 37-year-old Brittany Burfield was found last week at a home in the 3rd Ward area, police said.

"We located an acquaintance of Brittany's who lives here in 3rd Ward. At the residence, we found some of her personal property, some clothing items, some makeup kits, things like that," said Ken Fregia, Houston Police Department homicide detective. "I don't have any evidence that she's here. I don't have any evidence that she's not here. But we've got to do it, so this is a starting point and we've got to start here."

Haggerty was initially held on a $15,000 bond on an assault charge before he was charged with Burfield's murder. Officials said the assault victim was not Burfield.

Detectives said officers were executing a warrant in the area of a home when officers found clothing and personal items that could be linked to Burfield's case.

Texas EquuSearch volunteers began a search earlier this month in west Houston that lasted for more than a week.

Burfield was last seen at her mother’s home in Sugar Land on June 25.

Members of her family said she wouldn't have left without telling them.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Houston Police Department at 832-394-1818 or EquuSearch at 281-309-9500.

