Man charged with murder in case of missing 37-year-old woman

HOUSTON - A man has been charged with murder in connection to the disappearance of 37-year-old Brittany Burfield, Houston police said.

Alex Haggerty was held on a $15,000 bond on an assault charge. Officials said the assault victim was not Burfield, but considered Haggerty a suspect in her disappearance.

Haggerty was later charged with the death of Burfield even though she is still missing.

Detectives said officers were executing a warrant in the area of a home when officers found clothing and personal items that could be linked to the Burfield case.

Officials said they are preparing for the worst.

"Now it appears the worst has happened. So time is not on our side," said Tim Miller, with Texas EquuSearch.

"We're preparing to find her, but we're also preparing for the worse (sic) also," said Ken Fregia, Houston police homicide detective.

Burfield was last seen at her mother’s home in Sugar Land on June 25.

Members of her family said she wouldn't have left without telling them.

Anyone with information about her location is asked to call the Houston Police Department at 832-394-1818 or EquuSearch at 281-309-9500.

