Man charged with murder, accused of shooting passenger in head during dispute over money

HOUSTON - A 28-year-old man was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and murder after police said he shot a man to death in Houston's South Side last month.

Jerry Jones Jr. was riding in a vehicle with three other passengers near the 4900 block of Perry Street around 5 a.m. when he pulled out a gun and shot Edward Rouse, 31, in the head during a dispute over money, according to police.

According to investigators, the woman who was driving jumped out of the vehicle while it was still moving and began banging on the doors of nearby homes for help.

The car crashed into the cab of an 18-wheeler that was parked in a yard, police said.

Jones was arrested on July 10.

