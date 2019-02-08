Man arrested in FM 1960 drive-by shooting that left victim critically injured

Alan Ruth is seen in this mugshot taken Feb. 28, 2018, which appears on his rap sheet from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

HOUSTON - A man was arrested Friday in connection with a north Harris County shooting that left another man critically injured.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a tweet that Alan Ruth, 25, was arrested in the Thursday morning shooting in front of the Advance Auto Parts store on F.M. Road 1960 at Ella Boulevard.

Investigators said the victim was the passenger in a car that was waiting to turn left when an older model Grand Marquis with a black hood pulled alongside. Investigators said someone in the Grand Marquis fired at least six shots into the victim’s car, hitting him in the head. The Grand Marquis fled the scene, investigators said.

VIDEO: Surveillance video of F.M. Road 1960 shooting

Three toddlers were in the victim’s car at the time of the shooting, investigators said.

The victim was last listed in critical condition at Houston Northwest Medical Center.

It was not immediately clear what charge Ruth is facing.

