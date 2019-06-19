Man charged in Josue Flores' stabbing expected to make first court appearance

HOUSTON - The man charged in the 2016 killing of 11-year-old Josue Flores in North Houston is set to be in court Wednesday morning.

A grand jury indicted Andre Timothy Jackson in connection with the death of Josue Tuesday.

“What we saw today is hopefully the first step in that journey to justice for both the victim, his family and the people in this great city,” said KPRC Channel 2 legal analyst Brian Wice.

Josue was stabbed more than 20 times on Fulton and James while walking home from Marshall Middle School in May 2016.

Police initially arrested Jackson, but a year later, prosecutors dropped the charges after DNA tests came back inconclusive.

Now, prosecutors said new advanced DNA testing on a jacket initially seized from Jackson’s home does show a match to Josue.

“Evidence doesn’t take sides," said Wice. "Evidence doesn’t have an agenda. Evidence doesn’t see it as personal. It sees proof beyond a reasonable doubt as a standard by which anybody accused of any crime is judged."

Wice said generally people believe justice delayed is justice denied, but he said this is an exception.

“What we learned in the wake of the grand jury handing a murder indictment against Mr. Jackson is that sometimes, a delay ultimately helps the State of Texas and law enforcement,” said Wice.

Jackson has maintained his innocence.

The hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

