Man calls police, says he stabbed fiancé to death, authorities say

HOUSTON - Police are investigating after they said a man called them claiming he had killed his fiancé.

According to authorities, the call came in around 2:50 a.m. and shortly after, police found a woman’s body inside an SUV on Sayers Street near Emmet in northeast Houston.

Officers said the man called 911 and said he had stabbed his fiancé. The reason for the stabbing is unknown.

The man was taken into custody and is being questioned, police said. Authorities are still working to confirm the relationship between the man and the woman.

Investigators are working to learn more details about the stabbing.

