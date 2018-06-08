Man boards METRO bus with gunshot wound in NE Houston, police say

HOUSTON - A man boarded a METRO bus in northeast Houston with a gunshot wound on Thursday, according to police.

The man got on the bus around 2:30 p.m., police said.

Houston police said the shooting happened in a nearby parking lot when two men got into an argument and one of them pulled a gun and fired shots. The man who was struck ran across the street to a bus stop.

The METRO bus driver drove a couple of blocks away, near the intersection of Mohawk Street and Homestead Road, and called for help.

Several witnesses in the parking lot said they were startled when they heard about the shooting.

"I'm over at my truck and I saw smoke and heard a gunshot. (I) look over there and there's a white Altima shooting at a dude," one witness said.

Another man was near the bus stop when he saw the victim running his way.

"In the midst of all of the working and riffraff over everything going on, we heard a shot, if not two, and when I looked out the door, I saw a young black man running towards the bus stop," he said.

Police said the man was shot in the stomach and required surgery.

It is not clear if police know who fired the shots.

