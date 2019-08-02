Man admits to downloading child porn at Rosenberg home, officials say

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas - On Thursday morning, deputies arrested a man they said confessed to downloading child pornography in the Kingdom Heights subdivision near Rosenberg.

How it happened

Detective David Williams with the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office said a detective with their Internet Crimes Against Children Division received tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about someone possibly downloading child pornography.

“She followed up on that (tip) and conducted a search warrant at an address in the 2100 block of Croxley Cove in Rosenberg,” Williams said. “That investigation located some electronics, which contained some child pornography, inside that house.”

Deputies served the search warrant just before 6 a.m. and arrested 56-year-old Eric Baylor Wilson. He's been charged with possession of child pornography.

Williams said the man lived with three other adults and two juveniles inside the home. They believe Wilson is a relative, possibly an in-law or grandparent.

It’s still under investigation, but investigators do not believe the images were of any of the minors inside the home.

The Sheriff’s Office seized the computer where the alleged child pornography was found.

“I was just told that they were interviewing him. He admitted that he was the one (who) downloaded the images,” Williams said. “The only thing I can tell anybody is that this is a digital world, everything is recorded and tracked and sooner or later, someone will get ahold of that information.”

Neighbor reaction

Many people in the subdivision were concerned to learn about the arrest and allegations.

“It’s scary and unfortunately in this day and age, it doesn’t surprise me,” said a neighbor who wanted to remain anonymous.

They said they found out from a neighbor about what happened.

“I think it shocked me that my reaction wasn’t as shocking as I think it should have been, only because I only have to expect it, like it said, it’s everywhere,” the neighbor said. “There’s no way of knowing who, what, when, where, why, how, there’s no economics status that goes with it, there’s no race or status that goes with it, it can be anybody, unfortunately.”

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.