Man accused of stealing from Family Dollar, threatening to stab employee with knife

HOUSTON - Police are searching for a man accused of stealing from a Family Dollar in southwest Houston and threatening to stab an employee with a knife, officials said.

The incident was reported at 11:59 p.m. at 4750 W. Fuqua St.

Officials said a man walked into the Family Dollar and the employee witnessed the man hide some of the store's items in his clothes. The employee watched the man leave the store without buying any items and decided to confront the man outside the store, officials said.

When the employee asked the man about the items in his clothing, the man threatened to stab the employee with a knife if he did not let him go, officials said.

The employee walked back to the store and called the police.

The suspect is described as a black man, 30 to 31 years old, with brown eyes. Police said he was last seen wearing a blue hat, gray hoodie, black pants and a Texans backpack.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to the suspect's arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

