Man accused of shooting taco truck owner charged with capital murder

HOUSTON - The man accused of shooting and killing a man in southwest Houston appeared in court Friday

Anthony Conway, 21, was charged with capital murder in connection with the death of Enrique Ayala, 49, prosecutors said.

Conway is accused of shooting and killing Ayala, who was a beloved father and taco truck owner, as he was walking to his truck on June 6.

Prosecutors said surveillance video from the Corner Store on South Post Oak Road and Willomine Way caught the moments Ayala was leaving the store and walking to his truck when Conway and three others pulled up in a white car.

In the video, Conway can be seen carrying a long gun.

“The defendant approached the complainant (and) shoots him," prosecutors said. "The complainant falls to the ground (and) one of the other individuals who got out of the motor vehicle went through the complainant’s pockets."

Prosecutors said the group then fled the scene.

The video caught the vehicle's license plate and, based on that information, police were able to track down the owner, who said Conway had borrowed her car at the time of the shooting.

“That witness was able to positively identify the defendant from a mug shot,” said the prosecutor.

Residents of the neighborhood where Ayala served and helped others were devastated by his death.

A small cross and flowers sat where Ayala died and friends stopped to pay their respects.

“He’s got family," said Rebbekah Murphy, who lives nearby. "I mean, what are they suppose to do? This is what he worked hard for and he fed them because he loved these people."

Conway is being held without bond.

Police are looking for the three other men connected to the shooting.

