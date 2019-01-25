Man accused of selling cocaine out of Fort Bend County bar

The mugshot of Shaheed Davis, who is accused of selling cocaine out of a Fort Bend County bar.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas - Patrons were forced to leave Thursday night after authorities raided a Fort Bend County bar, officials said.

Authorities with the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office and the Texas Alcohol and Beverage Commission raided The Z Ice House on Crabbe River Road.

The raid yielded two arrests.

Shaheed Davis was arrested. He is accused of manufacturing and delivering a controlled substance. Authorities said an undercover operation discovered that Davis was selling cocaine and other controlled substances at the bar. His bond was set at $100,000. Officials said Davis is currently on parole.

The identity of the second person who was arrested was not released.

Update: Warrant served by the Fort Bend County Narcotics Task Force and TABC. Two felony arrests made. Investigation... Posted by Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, January 24, 2019

Update regarding the raid at the Z-Bar: Shaheed Davis was arrested for "Manufacturing / Delivery of a Controlled... Posted by Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office on Friday, January 25, 2019

