Man accused of selling cocaine out of Fort Bend County bar

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas - Patrons were forced to leave Thursday night after authorities raided a Fort Bend County bar, officials said.
Authorities with the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office and the Texas Alcohol and Beverage Commission raided The Z Ice House on Crabbe River Road.
The raid yielded two arrests.
Shaheed Davis was arrested. He is accused of manufacturing and delivering a controlled substance. Authorities said an undercover operation discovered that Davis was selling cocaine and other controlled substances at the bar. His bond was set at $100,000. Officials said Davis is currently on parole.
The identity of the second person who was arrested was not released.
