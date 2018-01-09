Man accused of punching, kicking, slamming dog to relieve stress

DICKINSON, Texas - A 25-year-old man has been charged with cruelty to a non-livestock animal after authorities said he abused a dog in order to relieve stress.

Jeremy Dewayne Burton was arrested and charged after Dickinson Police Department officials said he harmed a dog on Jan. 4 at about 2:30 a.m.

Witnesses said they saw Burton punching the dog, an adult pit bull, in the head, kicking the dog and swinging the dog into the air by a belt tied around the dog's neck. He is also accused of slamming the dog to the ground.

Authorities found Burton walking the dog in the 3100 block of Ohio Avenue.

The dog had a laceration on its head, was cowering and was barely able to walk, according to police.

Burton had taken the dog from the yard of a nearby residence, authorities said.

Burton told officers that he was stressed out and angry and so he was taking his frustration out on the dog.

His bond was set at $60,000.

