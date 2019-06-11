Man accused of posting child pornography on social media account

HOUSTON - A man is accused of possessing child pornography on his cellphone and social media account, according to Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office.

Deputy constables received a cyber tip reference to a social network account having child porn owned by 33-year-old Kevin Thompson. After investigation, constable deputies interviewed Thompson, and he admitted to having the child sexual exploitation images in his account.

A search warrant revealed more images of child porn on Thompson's cellphone.

He was arrested and charged with three counts of child pornography. Thompson was booked into the Harris County Jail and his bail was set at $45,000.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.