Man accused of killing teen with whom he had inappropriate relationship appears in court

ATASCOCITA, Texas - A man was charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of a 14-year-old Harris County girl.

Anthony Valle, 43, is behind bars at Harris County jail four months after Layla Ramos' untimely death.

Investigators said the two were having an inappropriate relationship that involved drugs and sexual misconduct.

“She began threatening to expose him days before she was killed,” prosecutors said in court Tuesday.

Investigators said they found inconsistencies in Valle’s story after they said he shot Ramos on July 20 inside his home in Humble on River Brook. They said Valle first claimed he thought Ramos was an intruder, shot her once and then the gun accidentally went off again when he tripped over her body.

“He (the medical examiner) found two close range within a foot shotgun wounds to the Layla’s chest and to the front, left side of her neck. He advised the death would be classified as a homicide,” the prosecutor said.

Ramos' sister said she saw her get into Valle’s car four to five hours before her death, according to prosecutors.

VIDEO: Family of young woman killed in northeast Harris County home speaks

Prosecutors said that according to phone records, Valle and Ramos were together the morning she died. Valle’s phones also revealed other disturbing evidence.

“These cellphones show he enjoyed looking at simulated father-daughter pornography," prosecutors said.

On the day of Ramos' death, her mother and sister spoke about who Ramos was.

"My daughter. She was a baby. She was 14 years old. She was my daughter. She was doing so good,” said Alana Mock.

Prosecutors said Valle admitted to lying about a lot of things.

"He admitted to lying about how much he talked to her the day before, lying about how he helped her get drugs. He admitted to lying about kicking her out of his car in his neighborhood shortly before her death," prosecutors said. "He admitted to taking her back to his house that night. However, he says she left about one and a half hours before her death."

Valle maintains the shooting was an accident.

There was no record of Valle having a criminal history in Harris County.

His bond is set at $200,000.

