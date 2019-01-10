Man accused of kidnapping woman, crashing her SUV into school bus

HOUSTON - A man accused of kidnapping a woman and crashing her SUV into a school bus appeared in court Thursday.

Christopher Emerson abducted the woman at knife point Wednesday while she was leaving a Walgreens in north Houston, according to police.

Emerson, 52, is also accused of forcing the woman to withdraw money from an ATM and holding her hostage for two hours while he drove around.

Police said the woman safely escaped when Emerson braked for a school bus, but he tried to stop her by crashing her SUV into the bus.

Emerson then tried to run away from that crash, but deputies with the Harris County Precinct 5 Constable's Office captured him.

Emerson is charged with aggravated kidnapping and aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.

He is being held without bond.

Court records show Emerson has a long criminal history dating back to 1984.

