Major upgrades, residential development for Heights area

HOUSTON - One of Houston's priciest residential spots is set to get some major upgrades.

Houston-based home builder, David Weekley Homes, purchased two new sections of land in the Heights. One is just under 5 acres on Nadine Street along Airline Drive, and the other just over 1 acre at Northwood and Louise streets.

The builder plans to clear the area along Airline Drive and create an upscale gated community with a total of 78 units. The builder estimates $50 million to $60 million of investment going into the development.

