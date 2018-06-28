News

LIVE: Coverage of mass shooting at Maryland newspaper office

By Amanda Cochran - Social Media Producer, AP Author, Megan Kennedy - Content Editor

ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Multiple people have been shot Thursday at The Capital newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland.

The Baltimore Sun, which owns the Annapolis newspaper, says a reporter told them of the shooting Thursday afternoon. The reporter said it was a single shooter. 

NBC reported that the shooter had been taken into custody.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives says it is responding to reports of the shooting.

Marc Limansky is a spokesman for the Anne Arundel County Police Department. He says officers are searching the building in Annapolis where the shooting was reported.  He says the situation is "active and ongoing."

On TV reports, people could be seen leaving the building with their hands up, as police officers urged them to depart through a parking lot and officers converged on the building.

The Capital Gazette is reporting a shooting has occurred at the office in Anne Arundel County, according to reports from Gazette staff.

The paper is owned by The Baltimore Sun. 

According to the Capital Gazette's reporter Phil Davis, multiple people were shot.

The Gazette reports police were also at The Baltimore Sun newsroom in Baltimore.

 

