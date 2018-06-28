LIVE: Coverage of mass shooting at Maryland newspaper office

ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Multiple people have been shot Thursday at The Capital newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland.

The Baltimore Sun, which owns the Annapolis newspaper, says a reporter told them of the shooting Thursday afternoon. The reporter said it was a single shooter.

NBC reported that the shooter had been taken into custody.

Gunman shot through the glass door to the office and opened fire on multiple employees. Can't say much more and don't want to declare anyone dead, but it's bad. — Phil Davis (@PhilDavis_CG) June 28, 2018

There is nothing more terrifying than hearing multiple people get shot while you're under your desk and then hear the gunman reload — Phil Davis (@PhilDavis_CG) June 28, 2018

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives says it is responding to reports of the shooting.

Marc Limansky is a spokesman for the Anne Arundel County Police Department. He says officers are searching the building in Annapolis where the shooting was reported. He says the situation is "active and ongoing."

On TV reports, people could be seen leaving the building with their hands up, as police officers urged them to depart through a parking lot and officers converged on the building.

The Gazette reports police were also at The Baltimore Sun newsroom in Baltimore.

BREAKING: Major police response to reports of shooting at building in Annapolis, Maryland. https://t.co/kdrUxk2XiK — NBC News (@NBCNews) June 28, 2018

Live breaking news coverage now on @MSNBC. pic.twitter.com/fJkoYRzx6E — NBC News (@NBCNews) June 28, 2018

Absolutely devastated to learn of this tragedy in Annapolis. I am in contact with County Executive Steve Schuh, and @MDSP is on the scene assisting @AACOPD. Please, heed all warnings and stay away from the area. Praying for those at the scene and for our community. https://t.co/bI6PdUjHfh — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) June 28, 2018

