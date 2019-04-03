M2K Motorsports customized car breaks world record at Texas Mile

HOUSTON - The Texas Mile in Victoria draws car enthusiasts from around the world. And this year a car customized at M2K Motorsports in Fulshear was the star of the show.

KPRC reporter Sofia Ojeda had a closer look at the car that got all the attention.

A small tucked away shop in Fulshear, M2K Motorsports, took the car, made a few changes, and after years of trial and error, broke the world record at this year's Texas Mile. It's something that has never been done before. Going from zero to 300 miles-per-hour in one mile.

What started out as a Houston area businessman's passion for fast cars has now turned into an international sensation.

"We were happy, elated, excited most definitely," Mark Heidaker said.

Heidaker, along with business partner Kevin Kesterson, run M2K Motorsports in Fulshear. In March, one of their customized cars, a 2006 Ford GT, broke the world record.

They never imagined it would happen.

"The ultimate goal when we started this was 235 miles-per-hour in one-mile. Never even considered going 300," Heidaker said.

The Texas Mile was started by Houston couple, Shannon and Jay Matus, in 2003 to give car enthusiasts a safe place to race street cars. Last month it was held at the Victoria Regional Airport.

That's where M2K Motorsports really shined. The first run "only" reaching 299 miles-per-hour, breaking a previous record of 293 mph.

"It was kind of bittersweet we were super happy we increased but at the same time so close to 300," said lead engineer Kevin Kesterson.

But on the next run, they turned it up.

"It ran 240 mph at the half ... it was the quickest a rear wheel drive car has ever done at the Texas Mile! When the lights came up 300.4. We were ecstatic," Heidaker said.

"We were all pretty sick to our stomach. We kind of waited a second to celebrate and see if our driver, Patrick O'Gorman, got it shut down because he has to shut it down and get it safely off the track. It was a good run and the car was still in one piece when it got done running," Kesterson said.

Kesterson, the lead engineer, has never had any kind of formal education in engineering.

He has worked on cars for almost 20 years.

Both owners say this is just the beginning. They are currently working on another project called "Project X."

They'll be back out at the Texas Mile again in October. To learn more about M2K Motorsports, click here.

To learn more about Texas Mile, click here.

