Low water pressure at IAH causing issues for customers

An empty Terminal B at Bush Intercontinental Airport on Jan. 14, 2019.

HOUSTON - A water line at George Bush Intercontinental Airport was struck by a construction crew Sunday, according to Bill Begley, director of communications and public relations with the Houston Airport System.

The loss of water pressure is impacting all terminals at the airport except Terminal D, he said.

The airport shut down some restrooms to conserve water and restaurants in Terminal E were temporarily closed. Begley said the airport is in conservation mode until the issue is resolved.

No flights were impacted, he said.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.