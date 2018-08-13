Lovers' quarrel may have led to fatal Gulf Freeway crash, police say

A pickup lays on its side after a crash on the Gulf Freeway service road in southeast Houston on Aug. 13, 2018.

HOUSTON - An argument between a man and woman who were dating may have led to a fatal crash Monday on the Gulf Freeway, police said.

The crash was reported about 1 a.m. on Gulf Freeway near Airport Boulevard.

According to Houston police, the man, who was driving a white pickup, and the woman, who was driving a red car, got into an argument and left in their vehicles. Later, the couple stopped their vehicles on the Gulf Freeway, got out, briefly argued and then left again, police said.

Witnesses said both vehicles were northbound on the Gulf Freeway service road when the man’s pickup swerved toward the woman’s car, according to police. The pickup hit the car and the man lost control, police said. The pickup veered right, hit a curb and rolled over, throwing the man from the vehicle, police said.

The man died at the scene, police said. His identity was not immediately released.

Police said the man’s pickup may have intentionally swerved into the woman’s car, but the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

