LA PORTE, Texas - A Lomax Junior High School student was arrested Tuesday after he was accused of making a threat while riding the bus, police said.

La Porte police said they learned of the threat about 8:30 a.m. and began an investigation, which resulted in the arrest of the 14-year-old student.

The student was charged with terroristic threat and taken to the Harris County Juvenile Probation Center, police said.

