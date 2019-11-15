Woman fighting for her life after being shot in head while driving with boyfriend

HOUSTON - Police are searching for a shooter after they said a woman was shot in the head while driving in north Houston.

The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. Friday on 610 east just after highway 45, authorities said.

Authorities said the woman and her boyfriend had just left a bar and were heading to a friend's house when the boyfriend heard multiple pops, so he ducked down, police said.

"...All he said he heard was, 'pop, pop, pop,' like that," said Bobby Salazar Jr., with the Houston Police Department. "When it hit the car, that's when he was like, 'I think somebody is shooting at us.'"

When he looked up, he realized his girlfriend was unconscious and bleeding from her head, so he put the car in neutral and pulled the vehicle over, police said.

He told police he immediately called 911 and paramedics rushed his girlfriend to the hospital, where she is in critical but stable condition.

Authorities said the boyfriend did not see who was shooting at the vehicle or what the shooter's vehicle looked like.

The boyfriend told police there had been no type of altercation or issue prior to the incident. He is continuing to cooperate with the investigation.

Investigators are working to learn more details and determine a motive behind the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.