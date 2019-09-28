Who is Robert Solis?

Robert Solis is seen in this mug shot provided by the Texas Department of Public Safety.

HOUSTON - Robert Solis has been charged with capital murder in connection with the slaying of a Harris County deputy Friday during a traffic stop.

Investigators said Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal stopped a vehicle with two people inside about 1 p.m. in northwest Harris County. One of the people got out of the vehicle during the stop and shot the deputy from behind at least twice, investigators said. The deputy died after being taken to a hospital.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Solis' criminal record dates back to 2002.

Here's a closer look at Solis and his rap sheet.

Sent to prison

Solis was sentenced to more than 20 years in prison for aggravated kidnapping in 2002, but he was released on parole in 2014. He was to remain on parole until 2022.

Warrant issued

In January 2017, Solis was accused of threatening his girlfriend at the time and possessing a prohibited weapon, which was a violation of his parole. A warrant charging him with parole violation was issued.

Searching his home

Since Solis' arrest, Harris County deputies have been at a home on Soledad Drive in Missouri City. That home is listed as the address for Solis.

