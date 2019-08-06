What's going on in these photos? Mounted officers lead handcuffed man across street

Galveston Police Department officers lead Donald Neely across a street after he was arrested for criminal trespassing.

GALVESTON, Texas - A couple of photos floating around social media people wondering what was going on in Galveston on Saturday when a handcuffed man was being led across a street.

Who is the man being led?

Galveston police said Donald Neely, 43, was arrested and charged with criminal trespassing at 306 22nd St.

Who are the officers?

Officer P. Brosch and Officer A. Smith performed the arrest. Police said the officers were familiar with Neely and were aware that he had been warned against trespassing at the location.

Where was Neely being led?

Neely was being led to 21st Street and Market Street, where the Mounted Patrol Unit was staging.

Were body cameras active?

Police said the officers' body cameras were active at the time of Neely's arrest.

How was Neely being transported?

Neely was handcuffed and then a line was clipped to the handcuffs.

What is the department saying?

"Although this is a trained technique and best practice in some scenarios, I believe our officers showed poor judgment in this instance and could have waited for a transport unit at the location of arrest. My officers did not have any malicious intent at the time of the arrest, but we have immediately changed the policy to prevent the use of this technique and will review all mounted training and procedures for more appropriate methods," Galveston PD Chief Vernon L. Hale III said.

