Van carrying 7 inmates crashes into ditch in Wharton County, police say

WHARTON COUNTY, Texas - A van carrying inmates crashed Thursday in Wharton County, according to police.

Officials said the seven inmates on board all suffered minor, non-life-threatening injuries. They were all taken to an area medical facility for treatment.

U.S. 59 near County Road 231 was completely shut down for part of the afternoon. The freeway reopened around 12:30 p.m., according to authorities.

Officials said the van was owned by East Texas Treatment Facility.

