Video of dog being punched, kicked sparks cruelty investigation

CLUTE, Texas - Police are investigating a case of animal cruelty after a man was seen stepping on a dog and punching on the dog at an apartment complex.

“He was hitting it, slapping it, punching it, kicking it. At one point I didn’t catch on camera, he had picked the dog over his shoulder and body-slammed it and started kicking it,” said Cristian Lara, who recorded part of the incident.

The 19-year-old was sitting in his parked car when he looked at the rearview mirror and saw someone beating a dog at the Costa Verde Apartments in Clute.

“I got out of the car and told the guy, asked the guy, ‘What are you doing?’ He replied with, ‘Nothing,’ just looked at me, picked up the dog and ran off,” Lara said.

Lara posted the video on social media and people in Brazoria County shared it. It caught the attention of the Clute Police Department, which responded on Facebook that officers are investigating the incident.

Clute PD is currently investigating the information received concerning cruelty to animals at Costa Verde. If you can identify the person in the circulated video please contact us at 979-265-6194. Posted by Clute Police Dept on Tuesday, 10 September 2019

Lara, who used to work at a shelter and adopted his own dog earlier this year, said he felt bad for the animal in the video and filed a police report when police reached out to him.

“I hope that he (the man in the video) gets what he deserves, prison,” Lara said.

