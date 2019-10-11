VIDEO: Brutal attack shows woman kicked in head, punched for coughing at Houston gas station

HOUSTON - A brutal attack and robbery captured on surveillance camera shows a woman repeatedly kicked in the head at a northeast Houston gas station in early September, and now Houston police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the pair responsible.

The attack happened on Sept. 8, 2019, at 5:20 p.m. at the Valero gas station at 5722 Lockwood.

The female victim says she sat down at a slot machine next to the woman and man seen in the video. The victim says she coughed and the female suspect in the video yelled at her for coughing. The victim says she asked the store clerk to ask them to leave and suddenly the woman grabbed her by the hair and pulled her to the ground, punching and kicking her repeatedly.

Police say the attack ended when the woman grabbed the victim's purse, cash and cell phone and walked out of the store with the man following. Both fled the scene in a dark blue SUV.

Crime Stoppers says it may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. You can report information by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submit online at www.crime-stoppers.org.

