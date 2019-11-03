Unique Japanese book store opens in Katy, features wide selection of anime, manga

KATY, Texas - A Japanese bookstore opened its 14th American store at Katy Grand shopping center, joining its three other Texas locations, according to CultureMap.

Kinokuniya's goal is to stand out from its online competition by creating a unique bookstore where customers can find both English and Japanese books that cover different topics.

The bookstore is also known for its large anime and manga selection.

I have been to one in California and this one is a a condensed store. With a very lovely selection of anime goods and art books and novelties! Posted by Aileen Revils on Monday, 21 October 2019

