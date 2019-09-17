Two Texas City ISD schools releasing early due to water main break

TEXAS CITY, Texas - Some students in Texas City Independent School District got an early release due to a busted water main.

The district shared a Facebook post Tuesday saying students at La Marque High School and La Marque Middle School will be dismissed early due a ruptured water main affecting both the schools.

According to the post, the issue will not be a quick fix, so students will be released early.

Middle school students will be dismissed at 10:15 a.m. and high school students will be released at 11:15 a.m.

Students who ride the bus can ride the bus home, but students who are car riders will need to be picked up at the early dismissal time, TCISD said.

The high school's open house scheduled for Thursday will need to be rescheduled, and all after school activities are canceled for Tuesday.

TCISD will release more information in the evening about the status of school for Wednesday.

