Truck leaves hole in Katy home after crashing through it

KATY, Texas - A large hole was left behind in a Katy home after a pickup truck crashed through it Thursday.
The crash was reported about 10 a.m. in the 2800 block of Stableview Court.
According to a tweet from the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office, no one was home when the truck traveled through the home and slammed into a tree in the yard.
The driver tried to run from the scene, according to the tweet.
It was not clear what caused the vehicle to leave the road.
