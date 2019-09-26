Truck leaves hole in Katy home after crashing through it

KATY, Texas - A large hole was left behind in a Katy home after a pickup truck crashed through it Thursday.

The crash was reported about 10 a.m. in the 2800 block of Stableview Court.

According to a tweet from the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office, no one was home when the truck traveled through the home and slammed into a tree in the yard.

The driver tried to run from the scene, according to the tweet.

It was not clear what caused the vehicle to leave the road.

