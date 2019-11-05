Driver in stolen truck crashes into Galena ISD school bus while fleeing police in east Houston

A driver in a stolen truck fleeing from Houston police officers crashed into a Galena Independent School District bus in east Houston lat Tuesday morning.

At about 11 a.m., Houston police patrol officers were chasing a driver in a stolen red pickup truck near the East Freeway and Mercury Road. The truck hit the school bus that had two adults on board but no students.

Galena ISD officials confirmed a bus from the school district was involved in the wreck thought no students were on board.

"Out of an abundance of caution, the bus driver and bus attendant were transported to the hospital," a district spokesperson wrote in an email to KPRC.

Officials from the Houston Police Department, Jacinto Police Department and the Harris County Constable's Office are investigating at the scene.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

