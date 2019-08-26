LIVESTREAM: Trial begins for man accused of killing 6 members of Stay family in 2014

HOUSTON - The trial for a man accused of killing six members of a Spring family and wounding a seventh is scheduled to begin Monday.

Ronald Haskell, 38, of Utah, is charged in connection with the 2014 shooting deaths of Katie and Stephen Stay and their children Bryan, Emily, Rebecca and Zach. Their fifth child, Cassidy, was shot but survived her injuries.

Opening statements are scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. but appear to have been delayed.

The judge is allowing live coverage of only the opening statements, closing arguments and the verdict. Click2Houston.com plans to offer a livestream of each event.

