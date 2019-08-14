Toddler dies after being run over by car at southeast Houston apartment complex

A toddler has died after being run over by a car at an apartment complex in southeast Houston.

The crash was reported about 1:15 p.m. on Tierwester Street and Dixie Drive.

Cmdr. Salam Zia, of the Houston Police Department, said the boy, who was nearly 2 years old, was following an adult walking through the parking lot when a car backed out of a space and hit and killed him.

Zia said the driver originally left the scene but returned when officers were able to reach the driver by phone.

Investigators are still trying to determine if the driver realized the child had been hit, Zia said.

