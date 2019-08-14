Thieves ram truck into shoe store, make off with dozens of shoes, police say

HOUSTON - Authorities are searching for thieves who smashed into a southwest Houston shoe store and took dozens of shoes, police said.

The incident happened around 1:40 a.m. at a new WSS shoe store on South Gessner Road near the Southwest Freeway, authorities said.

Officers said they responded to a burglary alarm at the store, and when they arrived, they found the store’s front window smashed in and glass and trash bags scattered around.

According to authorities, the thieves backed a stolen, white Ford F-250 into the business and used the trash bags to steal the shoes -- most of them Nike – before fleeing the scene.

Police said the store manager will have to do inventory to see exactly how many pairs were taken but estimate the number to be around 50.

Authorities said they are working to get surveillance video, but it is up to the manager if he wants to release it.

Crews are on working to clean up the glass, shoe racks and other debris left by the theft.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.