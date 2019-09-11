Thieves break into Best Buy, steal cellphone box with tracking software

Four people are detained in connection with a burglary at a Best Buy in southwest Houston.

HOUSTON - Four people are arrested in connection with a burglary at a Best Buy in southwest Houston.

According to authorities, the burglary happened around 2:20 a.m. Wednesday at the Best Buy on Richmond Avenue at the Southwest Freeway.

Police said thieves got in by prying open the sliding glass entrance doors and forcing their way through the metal, roll-down security gate.

They targeted a large, cage-style box that contained cellphones, loaded it into their vehicle and drove away, authorities said.

However, what the thieves did not know is that the box contained tracking software -- which was activated when it was stolen -- and it led police to an apartment complex about 15 minutes away, police said.

There, authorities found the stolen cellphones inside a van they believe is also stolen. Authorities then spotted another vehicle trying to exit the apartment through the "entrance only" portion of the complex, which caught their attention.

The people inside the vehicle were detained for questioning. Authorities did not specify if these were the same people who were arrested in connection with the crime.

Authorities returned the phones to the store.

Investigators are reviewing security footage from the store in hopes of clearly identifying the thieves.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

