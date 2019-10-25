Teen shot while pumping gas in critical condition, deputies say

HOUSTON - A teenager is in critical condition Thursday after being shot while he was pumping gas at a west Harris County gas station, deputies said.

The shooting was reported just after 9 p.m. at the corner of Greenhouse Road and Keith Harrow Boulevard.

According to a tweet from Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the 18-year-old was pumping gas when a group of people pulled up in a dark-colored pickup and began shooting at him.

Gonzalez said the teen suffered serious injuries and was driven to a nearby hospital by a friend.

This story is developing.

