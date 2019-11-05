Teen driver on joyride leads police on chase, crashes into southeast Houston home, police say

HOUSTON - Houston police are investigating Tuesday morning after they say a 15-year-old drove erratically, led police on a chase and crashed into a southeast Houston home in the early hours of the morning.

At about 1 a.m., a Houston police DWI unit was patrolling the streets near Sabo Road and South Beltway 8 when officers noticed a car that was driving erratically and couldn't stay in one lane.

Police say when the officer tried to pull the driver over, he didn't stop and instead led police in a chase on Sabo Road and ended up in a neighborhood on the 12100 block of Kirkholm Street. Not knowing the street was a dead-end, the teen's car flew off the curb and crashed into a home.

There were four adults in the home at the time of the crash and none were seriously injured. A woman, who chose to only be identified as Tanya, was sleeping in the room where the car crashed through. She only sustained a minor foot injury.

"My daughter said she felt the whole house shake and I just thought the whole roof was caving in," Tanya said. "(The crash) even took the bathroom door off the hinges, the debris flying everywhere."

The teen also came away uninjured from the crash.

The car is registered to the teen's parents. Investigators don't believe the teen was drunk, but rather an inexperienced driver.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.