Teacher fired after racist rant at west Houston grocery store

HOUSTON - A Houston teacher who went on a racist rant outside a grocery store was fired from her job as a teacher at Awty International School.

KPRC2 chose to blur the woman's face because she has not been charged with a crime.

The vile outburst was captured on video.

The confrontation happened Sunday at the Kroger at the intersection of Westheimer and Gessner.

Mai Mohammed, who is Muslim, posted the video on her Facebook page.

The Council on American Islamic Relations in Houston is calling on members of the community to report any bias incidents.

In a letter to parents and faculty, AWTY issued a statement:

"While the video only captures a portion of the exchange and we do not have all of the facts, it is clear that the teacher's words and behaviors are counter to our school's values."

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.