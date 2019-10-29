Man charged with murder after tow truck driver snapped photo prior to his death

Police say the driver, now charged with murder, is Idelfonso Gamez Torres. Authorities say he may flee or has fled to Mexico.

HOUSTON - A man is now charged with murder in the shooting death of a tow truck driver and the wounding of another man on Houston's north side last week, Houston police say.

Idelfonso Gamez Torres, 42, is charged with murder. Police say he was last seen driving a 2004 red Ford Explorer with Texas license plates BH05601.

Torres shot and killed Augustin Martinez, 48, and wounded another man, 45, according to police.

Police say Martinez was giving a ride to a tow customer when he got into an argument with two men in a red Ford Explorer at an apartment complex parking lot at 215 West Little York Road. Police say the man pulled a gun and fired multiple shots from inside the SUV toward Martinez's truck and hit Martinez and his customer.

Martinez tried to drive away, but crashed his truck and died at the scene. The customer was transported to an area hospital.

Martinez managed to take a photo of the men inside the Ford Explorer before the shooting happened, police say.

Police say people came forward with information that the driver was Torres. Authorities say he may flee or has fled to Mexico, but are asking for more information about him and his whereabouts.

If you have information about this case, call the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

