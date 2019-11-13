Suspect charged after man shot in eye during shootout

A man is in custody after police said he shot another man in the eye.

The shooting happened around 9:45 p.m. on Sept. 26 at a convenience store on Buffalo Speedway near West Fuqua Street, police said.

Officers said Anthony Alexis, 44, was inside the store when a man -- known to the victim as “T-Boy” or “G-Boy” -- retrieved a pistol from a white Dodge am pickup truck.

Alexis, the man and possibly a third man opened fire on each other, and Alexis was hit in the right eye, police said.

Police said Alexis was transported to a hospital in stable condition.

After further investigation, police said they were able to identify “T-Boy” as Terry Turner, 56. Turner was charged in connection with the shooting and was taken into custody.

Police did not release an update on the victim’s condition.

