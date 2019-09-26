Shots fired during robbery near Galleria, police say

HOUSTON - Two people were taken into custody after a string of events near the Galleria on Wednesday.

Police said two people were robbed in the Dillard's parking garage around 1 p.m. Shots were fired during the robbery, according to police, but no one was injured. Two suspects fled the scene, but witnesses were able to provide a description of them to police.

Around 5 p.m., authorities said officers spotted a vehicle matching the description of the vehicle involved in the shooting. The vehicle was spotted in the same Dillard's parking lot, police said.

At the scene, investigators were looking at a white Buick, which had several clothing items laid out on top of the vehicle.

Police at the scene said two people in the Buick were taken into custody and accused of shoplifting.

It's not clear if the two incidents are connected.

