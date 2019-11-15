Search on for killers after man shot at least 5 times in motel parking lot

HOUSTON - Authorities are searching for two people Thursday in connection with the death of a man who was gunned down in the parking lot of a north Houston motel.

The shooting was reported about 3 p.m. at the Crown Inn at the Eastex Freeway and Laura Koppe Road.

Sgt. C.J. Mangano, of the Houston Police Department, said the victim was waiting in the parking lot when two men pulled up in a newer-model, red Infiniti G 35 or G 37.

Mangano said the two men in the car got out, walked up to the victim and an argument began. Mangano said one of the two men from the car pulled out a gun and shot the victim between five and seven times. The pair jumped back in the car and fled the scene, Mangano said.

Police described the men in the car as black and in their early 20s. One of the men was between 5 feet, 9 inches and 5 feet, 11 inches tall. The other man was about 6 feet, 1 inch tall and had dreadlocks with frosted tips.

Mangano said he believes the shooting stemmed from a narcotics deal and that the victim was waiting in the parking lot for the men.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers is 713-222-8477.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.