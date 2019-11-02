Rosalie Italian Soul brings Italian fare to downtown Houston

If you've got Italian on the mind, a recent opening is need-to-know. The fresh addition to Downtown, called Rosalie Italian Soul, is located at 400 Dallas St., C. Baldwin Hotel.

This is the first Houston restaurant for restaurateur Chris Cosentino, who has eateries in Portland and Northern California. The spot serves up Italian favorites, with menu items ranging from blue crab manicotti to eggplant parmesan to daily specials like chicken cacciatore. (Check out the full menu here.)

With a four-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, the newcomer is getting solid feedback from clientele.

Jackie K., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Oct. 28, wrote, "The service was very nice and the restaurant is beautifully decorated. The standout item of our meal was actually our appetizer: the salumi charcuterie board was delightful with a wonderful variety of meats and snacks, and [was] also huge, enough for probably six people to share as an appetizer."

Yelper Lance F. added, "We had the fried risotto balls, the tuna Crudo and the lemon brown butter sage ricotta ravioli as appetizers and honestly could not decide what was best, as all were perfect. The crudo was some of the best I've had ever. We followed with the clams and shells with white sauce... perfectly cooked fresh pasta with a lot of infused flavor from the clams (nice portion)."

Rosalie Italian Soul has yet to share its business hours online.

Want to keep your finger on the pulse of new businesses in Houston? Here's what else opened recently near you.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.