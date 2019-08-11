Rescue group says girls worked together to steal puppy from Heights adoption center

K-9 Angels Rescue

HOUSTON - A Heights pet adoption center said two girls worked together in order to steal a puppy.

The dog was reportedly stolen from the K-9 Angels Rescue at 1215 W. 19th St.

How it happened

The rescue group said one of its volunteers noticed a girl holding a puppy outside of a designated area and took the dog away from her to return it to the puppy room.

At the same time, the adoption center said, another volunteer saw the girl's friend get into a car with another puppy, which was the sibling of the dog that was taken away.

The rescue group said the vehicle pulled away before anyone realized what had happened. The adoption center said the theft took about 45 seconds.

What's next

A police report was filed.

The rescue group said it really just wants to find the puppy and is offering a reward for his safe return. They said they fear the thieves may try to sell the dog.

Anyone with any information is asked to email info@k-9angelsrescue.org or call/text 713-203-7814 or 713-894-9825.

More about the rescue group

K-9 Angels Rescue said it is a foster-based rescue group and it only cares for the animals on the weekends and the animals return to their foster homes on the weekdays. Weston has been living in a "loving" foster home for three weeks.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.