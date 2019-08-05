Police searching for person of interest after woman found shot to death in motel room

Police are searching for a person interest are a woman was found dead in a northwest Houston motel.

HOUSTON - Police are searching for a person of interest after a woman was found dead in a northwest Houston motel.

According to authorities, an officer doing a routine patrol at a nearby Tinsletown movie theater around 11:30 p.m. Sunday was flagged down by a man who told the officer he had been told that a woman had been shot to death in a motel room.

That officer went to the HomeTowne Studios on Guhn Road near Fawndale Lane to conduct a welfare check, authorities said.

Police said that officer knocked on the door to the room. When no one answered, the officer went into the room where he found a young woman shot multiple times, authorities said.

The woman is believed to have been dead since Friday, police said. According to investigators, the woman was about 19 years old and pregnant.

After further investigation, police learned the room was rented to 31-year-old Justin Herron, who is now a person of interest in the case.

The man who gave police the tip is cooperating with authorities. Police are working to learn where he got the information.

Anyone with information on the woman or Herron’s whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.